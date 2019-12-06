Bigg Boss 13 | Written Update | December 05, 2019 | Paras Bids Goodbye To The House

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched and entertaining reality shows on Indian television. This celebrity season is turning out to be a blockbuster. Last night’s episode was full of drama. Read ahead to know what happened in the episode-

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Will Farah Khan Host The Extended Period Of The Show?

Bigg Boss 13 – December 05, 2019 written update

Last night’s episode started with the task being resumed and everyone rushed to grab the bags. Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill had a fun conversation, while Siddharth Shukla tried to suggest a way out to Mahira Sharma. The buzzer rang and everyone got into the train, while Shefali Jariwala, who held on to Shehnaaz’s bag, did not. As the second buzzer rang the participants got down, while, Mahira, who held on to Himanshi Khurana’s bag, did not get down. Asim and Himanshi spoke about captaincy and also about Siddharth’s behaviour. As he is the sanchalak, Paras blocked Shefali Jariwala’s bag and everyone questioned his decision. All the housemates, including Arhaan Khan, got annoyed and everyone got into multiple fights. Paras too got into an argument with everyone. Arhaan walked up to the cameras and told Bigg Boss that what was happening was wrong and unfair, while everyone called Paras a cheat. On the other hand, Shehnaaz burst into tears while Asim consoled her. Shehnaaz told him that Paras might go out due to a personal issue and also confessed about being in love with him, while, Asim told her about him already having a girlfriend outside. Shefali Bagga and others planned on what to do while Paras asked Shehnaaz about why she was crying.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 | December 04, 2019 | Captaincy Task Creates A Ruckus Inside The House

The task resumed once again and this time Mahira and Hindustani Bhau stayed back. Post the entire discussion, both of them decided to get in. Paras decided to oust Arhaan, and Hindustani Bhau and others burst out on Paras for being unfair. Shefali Bagga then threw Mahira’s bag out of the house while Mahira tried to convince Paras. Arti Singh and Shefali Bagga got into an argument and Paras got angry at Mahira too. Shefali Jariwala continued to complain about what went through, while Rashami got angry and began destroying the boards. Arti complained about Asim hurting her, due to which Siddharth started another argument with Asim and Himanshi. The argument between everyone continued while Hindustani Bhau took Himanshi before Siddharth and asked him why would he say something like this for a girl, and eventually, things escalated. Bhau tried to lift everyone’s spirits as he asked the girls to buckle up as he told Siddharth he can do whatever he wants to, once outside the house.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Down With Typhoid, Still Continues To Stay In The House

Later, Bigg Boss expressed his anger towards the housemates once again. Not only did he reprimand Shefali Bagga, Rashami, Arhaan, and Asim. Bigg Boss went on to nominate Siddharth Shukla for two weeks for his physically violent behaviour towards Asim. While Paras had a fun time, the task got cancelled altogether. Siddharth also spoke about being violent and wondered how Salman Khan will give him an earful during the weekend episodes. Bigg Boss then announced that Paras will now be removed from the house due to his finger injury. He said that Paras needed a treatment that will not be possible inside the house. As Paras started saying goodbye to everyone, Shehnaaz couldn’t stop her tears. Before he left the house, Shehnaaz said I love you to him.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: "Mahira She Should Play Independently", Says Mother

The next day, Shehnaaz and Sidharth spoke about the game ahead, while, Arhaan and others told Shehnaaz about her behaviour and how the bubbliness is being liked. As the day came to an end, Himanshi and Shefali had a soft moment with each other, and both, Himanshi and Shefali Jariwala alerted Asim about Rashami and Arhaan's game and how he should be careful about being around them. Shefali and Himanshi put forward their point of views, while Asim spoke to Arhaan and Rashami about their plan of action ahead. Asim, Shefali, and Himanshi began talking about the nominations tomorrow and got teary-eyed as they wondered if any one of them would be the one to leave the house next.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.