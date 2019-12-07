Bigg Boss 13 Written Update December 6: Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai Get Into A Heated Fight

Friday's episode of Bigg Boss started on a positive note with Asim and Himanshi spending quality time together. Asim Riaz shared his honest feelings towards Himanshi and expressed how important she is to him. Himanshi evidently respected his feelings and added that she thinks of him as a good friend. She also furthermore expressed that she is glad to have met Asim on the show.

Bigg Boss 13 - December 6 - written update

Hindustani Bhau and Sidharth Shukla ended up sleeping till late in the morning which irked a few housemates. Shehnaaz tried to wake everyone up on time so that they do not have to be subjected to any kind of punishment. The drama got intense furthermore when Shehnaaz called Hindustani Bhau out for his sleeping habit. This kickstarted a heated argument and comments started to fly. Bhau ended up calling Himanshi 'Rakhi Aunty' which offended a few contestants.

As the day progressed further, the next luxury budget task was announced named 'Kua Ma Dub Jaun'. The contestants were then divided into two teams to carry out the task. The respective teams were led by Shehnaaz and Arhaan respectively. The two teams were asked to pull buckets out of a well as the buzzer went off. The team which has pulled the bucket first got the opportunity to steal one egg from the opponent team. In the end, the team with the maximum number of eggs would emerge as the winner.

The task started with Asim trying his best to preserve his team's eggs from Arhaan's team. An element of cheating was observed when Arhaan's team attacked Asim as he was trying to protect his eggs. This led to an ugly fight furthermore which ended up in Rashami hurting her finger. Asim also got injured during the heated fight. The task was then put on hold by Bigg Boss. After a doctor's consultation, it was revealed that Asim suffered from a muscle pull and Rashami with a hairline fracture on her finger.

