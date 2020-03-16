The Debate
Mahhi Vij Feels Stronger & Courageous As Tara Calls Her 'Mumma' For The First Time, WATCH

Television News

Mahhi Vij is on cloud nine as her little baby Tara, who is reportedly 9 months old has called out 'Mumma' for the first time. Here's what Mahhi expressed

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mahhi Vij

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij took the internet by a storm when they announced the news about their baby girl in 2019 without revealing their little one’s face. However, in December, they treated fans by sharing pictures of their little munchkin on social media. Now that the journey has come a long way, Mahhi Vij took to her Instagram to share her best feeling ever. Her daughter Tara has called out 'Mumma' for the first time.  

Mahhi Vij screams happiness as Tara calls out 'Mommy' for the first time 

Mahhi Vij is definitely on seventh heaven, and her Instagram caption just proves it right. Sharing a clip of her baby Tara, Mahhi expressed that her daughter called her 'mumma' for the first time. In the caption, she said, 'Tara u have made your mumma more stronger more courageous n more giving. I never knew how much my heart cud swell until the first time I heard ‘mumma’ love u to the end of forever'. See her post here. 

Also Read | Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij share first picture of their 'teddy bear' Tara

Also Read | Mahhi Vij Gives A Savage Response To Troll Who Commented On Her Weight

According to reports, the couple in the past had adopted a girl and a boy. Owing to her pregnancy, Mahhi Vij was off the television industry for a year. She came back to the screen and made a guest appearance in the latest season of Salman Khan's popular reality show- Bigg Boss 13. Meanwhile, Jay Bhanushali appeared in a web show titled Parchhayee. Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali's social meida handles are flooded with their adorable pictures with Tara and their kids. 

Also Read | Mahhi Vij Shares A Photo With Her Daughters, Wins Over The Internet

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jay Bhanushali (@ijaybhanushali) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mahhi ❤️tara (@mahhivij) on

Also Read | Deepika Padukone's 'Hello Daddie' And Baby Emoji To Ranveer Singh Sets Netizens Into A Tizzy

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
