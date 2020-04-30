Mahhi Vij Opens Up About Her Bond With Shehnaaz Gill, Says 'Don't Have Words To Express'

Mahhi Vij, in a recent media interview, talked about her relationship with Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill. She revealed that she shares a special bond with Shehnaaz and her family. Mahhi Vij exclaimed that she used to cry every time Shehnaaz had a break down inside the BB house. She added that she will be left out of words if asked to explain her bond with Shehnaaz. Interestingly, Mahhi used to get irritated every time Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla (rumoured couple) fought with each other, revealed husband Jay Bhanushali.

Just a few weeks ago, Shehnaaz Gill's picture with Mahhi Vij's newborn- Tara went viral on the social media, with everyone raving over the adorable photo. Reportedly, Mahhi Vij and Shehnaaz Gill share a family bond and pay each other visits more than often. Here's Shehnaaz Gill's picture with Tara:

Interestingly, Mahhi Vij had faced the brunt of social media, every time she voiced her option against Shehnaaz Gill's trolls. However, the actor has openly condemned people who criticised Shehnaaz Gill and extended her support on every occasion. Mahhi Vij is currently spending her time with her family. She has been posting pictures from her perfect dinner nights on her social media regularly. Just the other day, she posted a video where she surprised her kids with a restaurant-like dinner experience.

On the other hand, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill has been entertaining her fans with quirky TikTok videos. The actor, who is on home-quarantine, posts funny videos regularly. Have a look at some of Shehnaaz's videos:

