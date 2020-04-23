Mahhi Vij Sends Positivity To Pregnant Women And New Moms, Calls Them 'brave'

The coronavirus pandemic has increased the problems for all the women who are pregnant, especially those who are on the last stages of their pregnancy. Actor Mahhi Vij brought forward a positive and encouraging message for all the soon-to-be mothers. Her message talked about how these women are strong and must be appreciated.

Mahhi Vij's support for pregnant women

Mahhi Vij posted a picture of herself along with her little angel Tara as she plants a sweet kiss on her daughter's cheek. Her post is a tribute to all the women who are not only expecting, but also delivered a baby during the COVID-19 pandemic. To go through one of the toughest phases of life during a pandemic must be difficult.

In the caption of her post, Mahhi first talked about how she is grateful that her daughter Tara was born before the pandemic took the dangerous turn. She talked about how she was stressed about the smallest of things during her pregnancy. She also said that she appreciates all the pregnant women who have delivered or are going to deliver. She said that they should know that they are super strong. She said how the year 2020 is going to be one of the most memorable ones for all the parents as they will be able to tell the problems and situations that they were in.

Mahhi Vij gave birth to Tara on August 21, 2019. The two also have an adopted son named Rajveer and daughter Khushi, who are the children of their housekeepers. She also added:

"To all the brave women I wish each and everyone all the luck, love and happiness. And one positive thing about Covid-19 for us would be that we are so busy with Tara with playing and taking care of her that we don’t get bored at all, unlike others. We are totally enjoying this quality time with our little one and all our loved ones."

