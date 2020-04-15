Mahhi Vij Breakdowns As She Misses Her Mom Amid Lockdown; Pens A 'thank You' Note; Watch

Though actor Mahhi Vij has taken a break from television, she keeps entertaining her fans on different social media platforms. Be it tickling the funny bone or giving a befitting reply to trolls, Mahhi Vij's fans have always seen her in a quirky avatar. But in her recent post, the actor broke down as she can not meet her mom due to the nationwide lockdown. While sending a heartfelt video message to her mom, Mahhi also penned a thank you note for her.

READ | Mahhi Vij Furious After Fans Start Trolling Her Daughter Tara Bhanushali

Interestingly, Mahhi made a thank you video for her mom along with her 6-months-old daughter Tara. In the video, she expressed her gratitude to her mother, but broke down in between and tears rolled down. She wrote a caption for her mother that read, 'It was v difficult for me to make this #tiktok my mother stays 5 mins away from me but for her safety n well being'.

READ | Bigg Boss 13: Fans Are Not Happy With Jay Bhanushali And Mahhi Vij Dissing Rashami Desai

Further her caption read, 'I don’t want to meet her.Everyday is pretty hard for me emotionally m drained I hv never been away from Mom for so long.i have always mentioned how my mother has been important part of my life my journey.Now the way she protects my lil one how she spends most of her time with @tarajaymahhi is impeccable.I love you Maa @shushmavij meri maa see you soon.hope everyone is safe'.

In the comments section, laughter queen Bharti Singh also agreed with her and wrote, 'awwweeee mujhe bhi mummy ki yaad aa gai mahi'. On the other hand, her friends and fans asked her to stay strong.

Watch her video below:

READ | Mahhi Vij Gives A Savage Response To Troll Who Commented On Her Weight

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.