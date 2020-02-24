Mahira Sharma Accused Of Forging Dadasaheb Phalke Award Certificate; Read Details

After entertaining the audiences for nearly five months, Bigg Boss 13 has finally come to an end after its glorious run on television. However, the contestants of the show are still creating headlines for their explosive interviews and statements.

Recently, Mahira Sharma, who grabbed the audience’s attention for her growing proximity with fellow contestant Paras Chhabra, made it to the news again as she was accused of forging a certificate, as claimed by an award function. Here are the details.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma's Popular Punjabi Songs That Every Fan Would Play On Loop

It seems like Mahira Sharma has landed herself in a new controversy post Bigg Boss 13, as the actor was recently accused of forging a certificate by the authorities of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards. As per the claims by DPIFF, the actor had posted a picture on Instagram, in which she was seen holding a certificate of ‘Most Fashionable Contestant of Bigg Boss 13.’, which was reportedly issued by DPIFF.

However, the authorities of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards cleared that no such certificate has been issued to any of the contestants and accused Mahira Sharma of forgery. Reportedly, the team of the coveted award function has called out some media houses for publishing fake news without verification.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13's Mahira Sharma Comments On Paras Chhabra's "wedding"

Stating Mahira Sharma’s attempt as immoral and distasteful, DPIFF has also issued a letter of intimation, asking Mahira Sharma to take down the 'misleading PR activities'. The authorities have also ordered the former Bigg Boss contestant to issue a public apology within the next 48 hours.

The DPIFF team has also confirmed that if no apology is issued, Mahira Sharma will have to face legal consequences. Take a look at the statement issued by DPIFF:

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13's Paras Chhabra-Mahira Sharma And Other Couples Who Found Love On The Show

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma's Popular Punjabi Songs That Every Fan Would Play On Loop

Fans react:

There goes my heart racing and you're the reason! cheers to the most beautiful and talented lady. Mahi, you're so precious and im damn happy that your hardwork finally paid off. Congratulations diva - you're already a winner for us. sending lots of love to you <3.#MahiraSharma pic.twitter.com/rmHSkayqEE — pahirastan | duaa❋ (@serenedipityxx) February 21, 2020

The Certificate Doesn’t Seems To be Fake! N No one can create certificate on her own.. Where official sign is available.



The Letter seems to be so fake! As there is no sign or stamp.



So Haters beware.. If this is ur publicity stunt as she will take action now. 🙏 #MahiraSharma pic.twitter.com/u3NUGgRCt3 — 🆃🅴🅰🅼 🅼🅰🅷🅸🆁🅰 🆂🅷🅰🆁🅼🅰 (@StudioVideoder) February 23, 2020

(Promo image source: Mahira Sharma Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.