Mahira Sharma Accused Of Forging Dadasaheb Phalke Award Certificate; Read Details

Television News

Mahira Sharma, who made news for her growing proximity with contestant Paras Chhabra, was recently accused of forgery by the team of Dadasaheb Phalke awards.

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mahira Sharma

After entertaining the audiences for nearly five months, Bigg Boss 13 has finally come to an end after its glorious run on television. However, the contestants of the show are still creating headlines for their explosive interviews and statements.

Recently, Mahira Sharma, who grabbed the audience’s attention for her growing proximity with fellow contestant Paras Chhabra, made it to the news again as she was accused of forging a certificate, as claimed by an award function. Here are the details.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma's Popular Punjabi Songs That Every Fan Would Play On Loop

It seems like Mahira Sharma has landed herself in a new controversy post Bigg Boss 13, as the actor was recently accused of forging a certificate by the authorities of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards. As per the claims by DPIFF, the actor had posted a picture on Instagram, in which she was seen holding a certificate of ‘Most Fashionable Contestant of Bigg Boss 13.’, which was reportedly issued by DPIFF. 

However, the authorities of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards cleared that no such certificate has been issued to any of the contestants and accused Mahira Sharma of forgery. Reportedly, the team of the coveted award function has called out some media houses for publishing fake news without verification.

Stating Mahira Sharma’s attempt as immoral and distasteful, DPIFF has also issued a letter of intimation, asking Mahira Sharma to take down the 'misleading PR activities'. The authorities have also ordered the former Bigg Boss contestant to issue a public apology within the next 48 hours.

The DPIFF team has also confirmed that if no apology is issued, Mahira Sharma will have to face legal consequences. Take a look at the statement issued by DPIFF:

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13's Paras Chhabra-Mahira Sharma And Other Couples Who Found Love On The Show

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DADASAHEB PHALKE AWARDS -DPIFF (@dpiff_official) on

Fans react:

(Promo image source: Mahira Sharma Instagram)

 

 

Published:
