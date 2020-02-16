Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma's Popular Punjabi Songs That Every Fan Would Play On Loop

Bigg Boss 13 was a reality show that has a huge fan following. The show had celebrities contesting against each other to win the finale of the show. While celebrities were supposed to live in the confinement of a house, they were expected to entertain the viewers by completing tasks and doing all the household chores.

The Bigg Boss house has always been full of controversies and twists. Among the gorgeous ladies that were inside the house this time, it was Mahira Sharma who grabbed the most attention owing to her stunning looks and a budding romance with co-contestant Paras Chhabra.

Mahira Sharma made her TV debut with Sab TV’s Y.A.R.O Ka Tashan. She has featured in shows like Naagin 3, Bepanah Pyaar and Kundali Bhagya. However, it is her stint in Punjabi music videos that made her a rage among the youth. In fact, one of the reasons behind a million views on the songs is Mahira Sharma and her massive fanbase. Here are some famous Punjabi songs starring Mahira Sharma.

Lehenga:

One of the most popular songs of Mahira Sharma on YouTube is Lehanga. In this famous Punjabi video, Mahira is seen romancing Jass Manak. Garnering 172 million views in just 1 month, Lehanga is going viral for all the right reasons and is a must-watch. This is a solo Punjabi music video by Jass Manak, which is sung and written by him.

Gal Karke:

Another popular track of the actor includes Gal Karke alongside Inder Chahal. The song has more than 50 million views on YouTube. The song is sung by Inder Chahal, features actress Mahira Sharma in the video. It is a Punjabi single music video, which is directed by Gurinder Bawa and produced by Anshul Garg. The music of the song is given by Rajat Nagpal and the lyrics are written Babbu Maan.

Yaari:

Karaj Randhawa's new song Yaari is sung by him and features Mahira Sharma in the video. It is a Punjabi romantic track is composed by The Kidd and lyrics written by Prince Rakhdi. The music video is directed by Dilsher Singh and Khushpal Singh (Tru Makers), and the song released under the label of Geet MP3.

Image Courtesy: Mahira Sharma Instagram

