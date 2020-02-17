Bigg Boss 13's Paras Chhabra-Mahira Sharma And Other Couples Who Found Love On The Show

Bigg Boss 13 has etched a special place in the hearts of the viewers, especially for its aggressive fights and cancelled tasks. The contestants living in the Bigg Boss house have always found solace in their fellow contestants. One such Bigg Boss 13 pair was Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra, who managed to develop a strong and special bond.

Paras and Mahira were often seen hanging out with one other and had also confessed that they loved spending time with each other. Although the two refrained from admitting their love for one another, fans went gaga over their chemistry. Much like Paras and Mahira, here are a few Bigg Boss contestants who found love inside the house.

Romances started inside the Bigg Boss house

Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon

Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon participated in the seventh season of Bigg Boss. The two instantly hit it off and started spending quality time with each other. From proposal to mushy romance, the couple did it all inside the house. Reportedly, the two went on to date for quite sometime after the show. However, due to undisclosed reasons, the two ended their relationship soon.

Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel

The two popular celebrities entered the Bigg Boss house in the eighth season. The two shared a cordial bond initially, and with passing time, grew close to each other. Reportedly, Karishma broke up with her ex-boyfriend, because she was in love with Upen. The two dated for a few years and reportedly got engaged too but parted ways due to unsolvable differences.

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary

The real-life husband and wife met in the ninth season of Bigg Boss. Initially, Prince was fond of Nora Fatehi, but with passing time, he started falling for Yuvika. The two dated for a few years and tied the knot recently in the presence of their families.

Tanishaa Mukerji and Armaan Kohli

Tanishaa Mukerji is unarguably one of the most loved contestants in the history of Bigg Boss. Tanishaa, who entered the Bigg Boss house in the seventh season found love in Armaan Kohli. The two were inseparable inside the Bigg Boss house and reportedly dated for a few years.

Gautam Gulati and Diandra Sores

Gautam Gulati and Diandra Sores featured in the eighth season of Bigg Boss. While the two never accepted their relationship, Diandra and Gautam's kiss from the show went viral. Diandra was evicted from the show due to health reasons, whereas Gautam went on to win the title of the show.

Besides the above mentioned, many other Bigg Boss contestants hit the headlines for their relationship inside the Bigg Boss house. Contestants like Bandagi Kalra-Puneesh Sharma, Veena Malik-Ashmit Patel, Monalisa-Vikrant Singh, and others were popular among the masses for their romance.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Screengrab from Youtube)

