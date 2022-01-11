'Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya' Actor Pooja Gor Tests COVID Positive; 'Got 'em Positive Vibes'

The third wave of COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on the world. Every day we read that a lot of film and TV celebrities have been reportedly contracting Coronavirus. Now, Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya actor Pooja Gor has also tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. This came to notice after the actor took to social media and shared a couple of pictures.

Pooja Gor tests COVID-19 positive

Sharing the news on her Instagram handle, TV actor Pooja Gor uploaded two pictures and revealed that she has tested positive for Coronavirus. In the first picture, she is seen recording her temperature with a thermometer in her mouth and the second photo is proof that the actor is not really happy with the condition she is in. She also mentioned in the caption that she is currently under quarantine. The caption read, 'Got 'em positive vibes. #gottofightit #maskup #staysafe #quarantined #homeisolation.'

Stars showered get well soon wishes for the actor. Udaariyaan actor Karan V Grover wrote, 'Pooja GORona oops i mean corona se jald thik hona.' Adaa Khan also commented, 'Pls take care.' Meanwhile, Ridhi Dogra wrote, 'Have fun. Oh sorry take care,' and Divyanka Tripathi said, 'Get well soon Pooja.'

Pooja Gor on the work front

Pooja Gor is known for her hit TV show Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya. She debuted on television with Kitni Mohabbat Hai in 2009. She stared alongside Karan Kundra and Kritika Kamra. She got all the fame from her famous role of Pratigya from Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya. Other than that, the actor has also made guest appearances in various shows including Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Iss Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon? and many more. Gor also hosted the crime drama Savdhaan India from 2013 to 2015. She starred as the main lead Dr. Roshni in the medical drama Ek Nayi Ummeed Roshni in 2015. She made her film debut through the 2018 film Kedarnath which starred the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles.

The actor also starred in Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2 that premiered on Star Bharat from 15th March 2021. It was a sequel to the 2009 series Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya. It starred Pooja Gor and Arhaan Behll. The series went off air due to low TRP ratings.

Image: Instagram/@poojagor