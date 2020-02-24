Mary Jane Kaye On 'Blue Bloods' Is Played By This Legendary Actor; Find Out

Blue Bloods is an American TV series that focuses on police procedurals. The show has ten seasons currently and has completed over two hundred episodes so far. The show was created by Robin Green and Mitchell Burgess.

Who is Mary Jane Kaye on Blue Bloods?

The show has created an immense buzz among its fans who have been eager to know more about one specific character from the show. The character of Mary Jane Kaye created quite a stir among fans who were thrilled after watching her performance. The actor who plays the role is Beatrice “Bebe” Neuwirth and she is quite popular for her other works as well.

Bebe has starred in a bunch of television shows. She has also worked in notable films with the most recent one being Jumanji: The Next Level. Neuwirth has also gotten several nominations and accolades through her long-spanning career, beginning from the 1980s. Besides film and television, Beatrice is also a renowned theatre performer with several plays under her name. The singer, actor and dancer has also appeared on the immensely popular show Frasier which won her two Emmy Awards for her role as Dr Lilith Sterin.

The story for Blue Bloods revolves around a fictional typical Irish Catholic Regan family in New York. In the show, Frank Reagan is the Police Commissioner for New York. Frank's oldest son Danny is an NYPD detective, his youngest son Jamie is an NYPD police sergeant, and his daughter Erin is the district attorney.

The show has an ensemble cast of actors, including Tom Selleck as New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan. The other main cast members include Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, and Sami Gayle. The series made its debut in September of 2010, The show was renewed by CBS in April 2019 which went on to become the show's 10th season.

