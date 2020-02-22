From 'FRIENDS Reunion' To Sophie Turner's Birthday, Top Five Hollywood News This Week

Hollywood has had a happening week as a number of things happened that were not quite expected. From Mikaela Spielberg to the FRIENDS reunion, here are top five Hollywood news from the week.

Top 5 Hollywood news this week

1. Mikaela Spielberg

Mikaela Spielberg, daughter of Steven Spielberg, recently told a leading news portal about her career plans. She said that she has been a very sexually natured person which has gotten her into trouble earlier. The 22-year-old star kid also spoke about telling her parents and how they were not upset with her choice of a career in the adult entertainment industry.

2. Donald Trump on Parasite

Donald Trump spoke to a leading news portal about the Oscar for the best film going to Parasite this year. According to a report by the news portal, he was of the opinion that the film was the best foreign film but not the best movie of all. Parasite film has been receiving mixed responses from people online. It has been established that the film is great; however, its win at Oscars is being questioned on the internet.

3. Joe Jonas’ birthday wish for his wife

Sophie Turner of the Game of Thrones fame turned 24 this week. Her husband Joe Jonas had the sweetest message for the love of his life. He had put up a picture of the actor on his official Instagram handle with a caption in which he expressed how life is better with her. Have a look at the post made here.

4. Benji Madden’s message for Cameron Diaz

Benji Madden had the sweetest thing to say to his wife through an Instagram post. He posted a picture of a few drawn roses with a caption appreciating his wife Cameron Diaz and daughter Raddix Madden. He had written in the caption for the post how his wife and daughter fill him up with so much gratitude. He also expressed how he wanted to say this out loud. Have a look at the post here.

Read 'Friends' Reunion: This Is The Whopping Amount Of Money Each Cast Member Will Make

Also read Friends Reunion Breaks The Internet, Charlie Puth 'cries' As Reese Witherspoon Goes 'Epic'

5. FRIENDS Reunion

The cast of FRIENDS announced that a reunion is on the cards. A special 2-hour long segment is being made to honour the director of the show. The news was put forth by all the main cast members at the same time, with the words, “It’s happening”. The post has put the internet on fire as fans have been unable to contain their excitement. Have a look at the post here.

Image Courtesy: Joe Jonas and Jennifer Aniston Instagram

Read The One Where The 'Friends' Meet Again; Could Twitterati Be More Excited For This?

Also read It's Happening! 'Friends' Cast To Reunite For Special Episode, To Stream On HBO Max

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.