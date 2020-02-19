Rapper Pop Smoke Shot Dead At Hollywood Hill In A Home Invasion: Report

American rapper and songwriter, Bashar Barakah Jackson (AKA Pop Smoke) has been found dead at a house in Hollywood Hill. The rapper was shot dead at the age of 20 and as of now, police believe that he was killed in a home invasion. On February 19 at around 4:30 AM, two men allegedly broke into Pop Smoke's house, after which four gunshots were heard by those nearby.

20-year-old Rapper Pop Smoke shot dead at his house in a home invasion

Also Read | Rapper Lil D Man confesses his crime on live TV, leaves viewers stunned

Pop Smoke was at a Hollywood Hills house when two men reportedly broke in. According to Law Enforcement sources that spoke to various media portals, four gunshots were heard from Pop Smoke's residence at 4:30 AM in the morning. Following the gunshots, Pop Smoke was found him fatally wounded. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Also Read | Eminem to make his acting comeback after 18 years? Rapper spills the beans

According to the latest reports, two suspects were spotted running away from the scene of the crime on foot. The home invaders are yet to be identified by the police. Later in the day, an entertainment news portal reported that the house was owned by Edwin Arroyave, husband of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp. Edwin owns multiple properties all over the city of Los Angeles and it is believed that Pop Smoke was staying at the house after a party or gathering.

Also Read | Michael Vick gifted $75k by rapper friend T.I. post prison stint and bankruptcy

You were the leader of a movement.

Your impact will never be forgotten.

R.I.P. Pop Smoke. pic.twitter.com/J08mZYwFqg — Spotify (@Spotify) February 19, 2020

Another unconfirmed report stated that a man was shot dead at his Hollywood Hill house a day before Pop Smoke's death. Later, Steve Lurie, Captain of the LAPD's Hollywood division, stated that as of now, only preliminary information was available for the case. He also divulged details of the first 911 call, saying that someone told the police that his friend's house was being invaded by multiple people, one of whom had a handgun.

Further, the captain revealed that the police arrived at the crime scene six minutes after the gunshots. Steve Lurie, however, had refused to give the name of the victim. He added that witnesses of the shooting were currently being interrogated by the detectives on the case.

Also Read | Chance The Rapper, Quavo, Lil Wayne pay heartfelt tributes to Kobe Bryant at NBA All Star

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.