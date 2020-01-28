Masterchef: Amul Mithai Mate Contest - How To Participate And Other Details

MasterChef India is a competitive television cooking show, inspired by the cooking reality show MasterChef Australia. The show is currently in its sixth season and is enjoying a massive viewership. Thirty contestants were selected from all over India to participate in the show, out of which 15 were eliminated.

Amul Mithai Mate Contest

MasterChef India Season 6 is becoming an interesting episode by episode and with every next challenge, the contestants are arming themselves up to be better. Recently, Star Plus and Amul collaborated together and made it even more interesting by giving you a chance to participate in Amul Mithai Mate Contest. This is where you can get the opportunity to meet the judges of MasterChef. Let’s take a brief look into it:

Dates

Contest Date - January 28, 2020, 10 AM to February 16, 2020, 11 PM

How to Participate?

In this Amul Mithai Mate contest, you will get the chance to meet the judges of Masterchef by making your dish using Amul Mithai Mate Condensed Milk. This will be done by submitting your selfie and the photo of your tasty dish to the official website. You will get a chance to meet one of your favourite judges--from Chef Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna, and Vineet Bhatiya--and show your dish to the world.

Amul Mithai Mate is a condensed milk food product. Amul and Masterchef India have collaborated and have come up with a contest for the general audience. The contest commences on January 28, 10 AM and ends on February 16, 11 PM. The key here is to make whatever dish you find favourable, but you have to make it using Amul’s Mithai Mate condensed milk. On the other hand, the show has been getting interesting as well. There has been a list of Top 10 contestants. These are the Top 10 contestants whose cooking skills and taste have got them to the position. Below is the top 10 of Masterchef India season 6.

