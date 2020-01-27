Masterchef India Season 6: Check Out The Best Recipe Of The Day

MasterChef India is a competitive television cooking show, inspired by the cooking reality show MasterChef Australia. The show is currently in its sixth season and enjoys a sky-rocketing TRP rating. Thirty contestants were selected from all over India to participate in the show, out of which 15 were eliminated. Read on to know more about the best recipe of the day:

Masterchef India season 6 - Best recipe of the day

The episode started with a humongous announcement. The contestants, who are divided into two groups, were told that they have to make a 15 ft thaali with a total of100 dishes. The teams were asked to make vegetarian food from every state of India. Priyanka Biswas, the captain of the Red Team, won the right to choose which dishes to make and the red team chooses to make the dishes from the Southern and Eastern sides of India. Then the Chefs announced that the food will be presented to 50 women Police officers.

The contestants were to make all the 100 dishes in four hours. The food court was open for 15 minutes and the Blue team made the most of it within the given time. Blue Team was seen being more organised than the Red team, as each one had a role in picking the ingredients. When a member of the Red team was in trouble, the Chefs gave him a piece of advice to get the dish correct. The Red team was the first one to get their first dish on the giant thaali.

Both the teams presented the food to the Police officers who were amazed by how tasty everything was. The chefs then tasted the Blue team's dishes and they felt that the spices were perfectly used in the food and the sweets were delicious too.

Whereas, when the chefs tasted the Red team’s food they felt that it had a few mistakes. They had a few dishes that did not get the tastes properly. Team Red failed somewhere, according to the chefs.

On these bases, the Blue team was given thumbs up by the chef. According to the chefs, the Gujurati kadhi was the best dish of the day and it was made by the Blue team. The chefs felt that it was the best dish of the day.

