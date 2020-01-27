'Masterchef India' Season 6 Written Update: The Show Gets Top 10 Contestants

MasterChef India is a popular cooking reality show where people from across the country compete for the coveted Masterchef title. The show is currently in its sixth season and the judges for this season are Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Vineet Bhatia. The latest episode was aired on January 26, which was the 71st Republic Day of India. On this occasion, the makers invited 50 female police officers as guests on the show. They were honoured for their selfless service towards our nation.

ALSO READ: 'Masterchef India' Season 6 Written Update: Teams Play Around With Ingredient 'Dhaniya'

Masterchef written update Jan 26, 2020

In the latest episode of MasterChef India season 6, The Expert Chef's Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna, and Vineet Bhatia welcomed all the contestants on the show and announced that the 71st Republic Day will be celebrated on the sets of the show. They asked contestants to do some hard work as they have to impress very special guests with their dishes. Ranveer Brar announced that they would have to prepare 100 dishes for the special guests who were 50 female police inspectors in 4 hours.

The contestants are shocked to hear that they would have to prepare 100 dishes, which would be served in a 15 feet thali. The special task was contestants have to add special Indian taste in their recipes. The participants are deivided into two groups, the red team and the blue team. While the red team chose to prepare dishes of south and eastern Indian, the blue team has to prepare dishes from north and west.

And finally, the team of 50 women police inspectors arrive on the sets. One of the lady inspectors appreciated Priyanka’s efforts and said she is her favourite. The chef’s liked Gujarati Kadhi, Dal Makhani, Halwa, and many other items from the blue team. On the other hand, chefs said the team has not reached up to their mark as there are not many varieties in terms of flavours.

ALSO READ: MasterChef India Season 6 Gets A Visit By 50 Police Officers In Upcoming Episode

Soon the results are announced and the blue team won the challenge. Hence, all the five members of the team now have reached in the race of the top 10. Meanwhile, Akash has asked whether he wants to use his Masterchef badge to play safe or wants to be a part of the elimination round. But Akash agreed for the challenge for elimination round.

Soon, Ranbir Brar opened another task and it was a black apron. The apron was three and contestants were five. Priyanka from the team has to give three names who would be nominated for the elimination. Soon Viji Aunty, Priyanka, and Akash are given the task of tasting three-course meals.

The dish was made from the lotus flower and was given the name Trikamal. All three contestants completed the task on time. Later, Ranbir Brar announced the result and Viji got eliminated and hence she has to leave the kitchen of Masterchef. Stay tuned for the latest written updates.

ALSO READ: MasterChef India | Best Dishes From The Weekend That Can Easily Be Made At Home

ALSO READ: 'Masterchef India' Season 6 Written Update: Akash Wins The Immunity Challenge

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.