Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria Posts Video About 'social Distancing' Amid Coronavirus Scare

The coronavirus scare has created a major threat among every Indian. From famous celebrities to commoners, every Indian is keeping a check that they do not get exposed to the bad surroundings and people who are affected by the virus. Recently, Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria, winner of the cookery show MasterChef India and also a renowned chef of India, shared a video explaining the concept of social distancing.

In the video, the concept of social distancing is explained with the help of a trail of matchsticks. The video has visuals of matchsticks getting lightened up one by one symbolising the affected patients and how they are increasing in number. Later in the video, it is explained that one of the matchsticks takes the shape of a human and gets out of the line of lightening matchsticks.

This explains the concept of social distancing and how not getting exposed to affected and suspected patients can protect you from catching the novel coronavirus. In the caption of the post, Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouriafirst appreciated the video saying how appropriately the concept has been explained and then she also explained the benefits of social distancing. She wrote that the best way to protect yourself is to save others as well. She also added that social distancing is the best way to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Also Read| Ministry of Personnel asks employees to refrain from spreading rumours on COVID-19

Also Read| Javelin throwers Neeraj Chopra & Rohit Yadav to return from Turkey amid COVID-19 scare

Mahesh Babu also shared the video

Mahesh Babu, a renowned celebrity of Telugu cinema, also went on to share Pankaj Bhadouria's video so as to create awareness among his fans regarding how essential is social distancing during the pandemic of COVID-19. In his caption, he explained social distancing by writing "Social distancing is the need of the hour!! It’s a tough call but we need to make it. This is time to sacrifice our social life and prioritize public safety. Stay indoors as much as you can and make the most of this phase with your family and loved ones. This will keep the virus from spreading and save many lives. Ensure you wash your hands frequently and keep your environment clean. Use hand sanitisers as much as possible, use masks only if you think you are sick... Let's continue to follow all the necessary steps until this passes. We are in it together and we will see this through... Let’s beat #COVID19 together🤗🤗🤗 #StaySafe".

Also Read| Mallika Dua shares Narendra Chanchal's COVID-19 bhajan 'Kitho aya corona'; Netizens react

Also Read| All national camps except those preparing for Olympics postponed due to COVID-19: Rijiju

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.