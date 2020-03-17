Mallika Dua Shares Narendra Chanchal's COVID-19 Bhajan 'Kitho Aya Corona'; Netizens React

Stand-up comedian Mallika Dua recently took to her Instagram handle to share a viral video of bhajan veteran Narendra Chanchal singing 'Kitthon aaya Corona' (Translation: From where did Corona come?). Narendra Chanchal sang and performed on this at a recent Holi function in Delhi's Pahargang area.

The opening line of the song goes:

Dengue bhi aaya, swine flu bi aaya

Chikungunya ne shor machaya

Khabre ki ki ho na

O kitthon aaya corona?

Maiya ji, kitthon aaya corona?

(Translation: There was dengue, there was swine flu. Chikungunya created some noise, too. All of it made news, but where did corona come from?)

In the 10 minute song, Chanchal also talks about hand hygiene and the importance of washing hands and using hand sanitizers.

Netizens couldn't stop their laughter as they saw this video. Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta also dropped a laughing out emoji. Singer Vishal Dadlani said, "Are these people really such numbskulls? Or has this disease unleashed an “old-people tiktok”, where they’re doing utter nonsense for likes?" Mohit Marwah wrote, "question to god - mayiya ji kitho aaya corona?" [sic]

Netizens React

Front Benchers: We should wash our hands and should wear a mask to protect us from Corona virus!



Back Benchers be like:

Corona Bhajan by Narendra Chanchal#coronavirusindia #COVID2019 #CoronaOutbreak #CoronaVirusUpdates pic.twitter.com/QHqehvXTkO — Aman Bhatia (@bhatiaaman19) March 14, 2020

I have been mostly away from the internet this week and I feel way less anxious.



That Narendra Chanchal satsang is the best thing I have seen in my time online. — indu harikumar (@induviduality) March 14, 2020

All previous personal funeral plans are cancelled. If I die of corona I need Narendra Chanchal be there personally sing kittho aaya corona as my body is exhumed. https://t.co/izaKyW29ZD — Raj Shekhar || Panic at the Costco (@DiscourseDancer) March 16, 2020

