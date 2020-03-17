The Debate
Mallika Dua Shares Narendra Chanchal's COVID-19 Bhajan 'Kitho Aya Corona'; Netizens React

What’s Viral

In the 10 minute song, Bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal also talks about hand hygiene and the importance of washing hands and using hand sanitizers. Watch

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mallika

Stand-up comedian Mallika Dua recently took to her Instagram handle to share a viral video of bhajan veteran Narendra Chanchal singing 'Kitthon aaya Corona' (Translation: From where did Corona come?). Narendra Chanchal sang and performed on this at a recent Holi function in Delhi's Pahargang area.

The opening line of the song goes:

Dengue bhi aaya, swine flu bi aaya

Chikungunya ne shor machaya

Khabre ki ki ho na

O kitthon aaya corona?

Maiya ji, kitthon aaya corona?

(Translation: There was dengue, there was swine flu. Chikungunya created some noise, too. All of it made news, but where did corona come from?)

In the 10 minute song, Chanchal also talks about hand hygiene and the importance of washing hands and using hand sanitizers.

Netizens couldn't stop their laughter as they saw this video. Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta also dropped a laughing out emoji. Singer Vishal Dadlani said, "Are these people really such numbskulls? Or has this disease unleashed an “old-people tiktok”, where they’re doing utter nonsense for likes?" Mohit Marwah wrote, "question to god - mayiya ji kitho aaya corona?" [sic]

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' to have a special episode on Coronavirus awareness

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Jagrata is better than cure 💃🏻🦠💃🏻

A post shared by M A L L I K A D U A (@mallikadua) on

Netizens React

 TDP responds to AP CM's 'Coronavirus only harms the already sick, cured by Paracetamol'

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
