Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria: The Celebrated Chef Gets A Discharge And Is Back Home Now

Pankaj Bhadouria, the winner of the MasterChef India season one, and from there she went on to star in multiple cooking shows. She starred in Chef Pankaj Ka Zayka, Kifayati Kitchen, 3 Course with Pankaj, Rasoi Se- Pankaj Bhadouria Ke Saath and Sales Ka Baazigar. Recently, the master chef has been seen making headlines due to her ill health. Read more to know about her health and how she is doing.

The celebrated chef gets a discharge

On November 27, the master chef, Pankaj Bhadouria took to her official Instagram handle to share the news of her current health status. The photo featured her as she was getting out of a car. The caption on the photo read that she is finally home. She thanked her friends for their blessings and prayers and the good wishes the fans and friends of the star were seen giving via their social media handles. She expressed her gratitude towards those who supported her during her tough time and said that she reached her home today, and is on the road towards recovery.

Previously, the master chef had posted a photo of herself on her social media handle to inform her loved ones and fans that she was not well, and had to be admitted to a hospital. Fans of the star were seen commenting on the photo expressing their concerns, and when she uploaded the post where she told her fans that she is now perfectly fine. Fans were seen expressing their happiness and content. Fans are very happy to know their favourite Masterchef is now home and is in good condition.

