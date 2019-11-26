MasterChef Winner Pankaj Bhadouria Posts Pic From Hospital, Says She Is Recovering

Pankaj Bhadouria, the winner of the first season of MasterChef Season India, is a celebrity chef who has appeared on several successful cookery shows like, Chef Pankaj Ka Zayka, Kifayati Kitchen, 3 Course with Pankaj, Rasoi Se- Pankaj Bhadouria Ke Saath and Sales Ka Baazigar. Pankaj Bhadouria has been constantly creating headlines, as the chef took to her official Instagram handle to share a piece of good news. Here are all the details.

Chef Pankaj Bhadouria

Recently, Pankaj Bhadouria took to her official Instagram handle to share that the chef is recovering from her illness. While no official statement has been passed by Pankaj about her illness, fans in large numbers have expressed their concern on social media and are curious about the chef's ill health. In the picture shared by the popular MasterChef winner, the chef can be seen lying on a mechanised hospital bed, with medicines lying on the table. With the image shared, Pankaj also mentioned that she is on the road to recovery. Take a look at the picture shared by Pankaj Bhadouria:

Fans express their concern

All you need to know about chef Pankaj Bhadouria

Pankaj Bhadouria, who was a school teacher, quit her job to participate in the first season of MasterChef India. Chef Bhadouria has hosted several successful television shows and was the first MasterChef winner worldwide, to have an official MasterChef Cookbook under her name. Bhadouria has authored two more cookbooks Barbie- I am a Chef, and Chicken from my Kitchen. Recently, Pankaj Bhadouria was chosen by the Spanish Government as an ambassador for the promotion of olive oil in India for the campaign, called Olive Oil Revolution, which was dedicated to spreading awareness about the benefits of olive oil.

