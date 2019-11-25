Marco Pierre White: Know About The Popular Celebrity Chef And His Take On Indian Cuisine

Marco Pierre White is a British chef, television personality, who is considered as a father of the modern-day fine dining. Famous for his finesse in cooking British delicacies with twists, Marco Pierre White has time and again redefined the contours of the culinary industry with his innumerable contributions to the culinary world. Here is everything you need to know about the famous celebrity chef.

All you need to know about Marco Pierre White

Born in 1961, Marco Pierre White started his culinary journey at the age of 23, when he opened his first restaurant, Harvey’s. Marco was 33 when he already won three Michelin stars for his restaurant in London, becoming the youngest chef to have won three Michelin stars. Trained under the French culinary legends Albert and Michel Roux, Marco’s expertise lies in French intricate cooking techniques and British fine dining. An author to several bestselling cookbooks, Marco Pierre White graced the television industry with several culinary competitions. Famous for his stints in MasterChef Australia and Hell’s Kitchen, Marco Pierre White is a MasterChef, judge and a television celebrity rolled into one. He is known for his fiery nature in his reality shows and has several awards and accolades under his belt. Marco Pierre White was the first British chef to be awarded a Michelin star.

Marco speaks about Indian cuisine

In an interview with a leading daily, Marco Pierre White confessed that he finds it interesting to witness Indian chefs cook, as they bring in a certain level of sophistication and correctness in their techniques. Speaking in contrast to a popular hype in England. Marco remarked that Indian food is the only cuisine, which delivers good quality food at a lower price.

