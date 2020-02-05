Matthew Perry Adds Fuel To F.R.I.E.N.D.S Reunion Rumour With THIS Tweet

Chandler Bing a.k.a. Matthew Perry recently took to Twitter and made a tweet that made the entire F.R.I.E.N.D.S fandom go wild. Matthew tweeted wrote, “Big news coming…”. This little tweet led the fandom to speculate about a possible reunion of the sitcom. Read on to know more details about this story.

Chandler Bing is making a comeback?

The TV show F.R.I.E.N.D.S is considered to be one of the most iconic TV shows ever made. The show recently celebrated its 25th anniversary and the show’s fans could not help but ask about a reunion special for the five friends namely Chandler Bing, Rachel Green, Monica Geller, Ross Geller, Phoebe Buffay, and Joey Tribbianni.

But recently, the F.R.I.E.N.D.S fandom went into a frenzy when Chandler Bing a.k.a. Matthew Perry took to Twitter and wrote, “Big news coming…”. This little tweet led the show’s fans to speculate about a possible reunion of the five friends or a spinoff. Matthew Perry has received countless responses regarding the same. Take look.

Big news coming... — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) February 5, 2020

could you BE anymore vague? — nicole (@anistonily) February 5, 2020

Please say it’s a Friends Reunion!?!? pic.twitter.com/4uezDbxeyJ — Momma Rach 🤪 (@rkirk316) February 5, 2020

FRIENDS REUNION?? — Felps (@flpjrdm) February 5, 2020

Matthew Perry has not been the only one who has faced questions regarding a potential reunion. Rachel Green a.k.a. Jennifer Aniston was also asked about the reunion. She responded to this question by stating that she will continue with her usual response, “we’re trying”. She even said that the question about a potential reunion is never-ending. During her appearance on The Ellen Show, Jennifer Anniston also said that she and the other four members of the F.R.I.E.N.D.S cast would love for there to be a potential project in the pipeline.

