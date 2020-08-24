'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' Cast Includes Varun Badola, Shweta Tiwari And Others In Key Roles

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan stars Varun Badola, Shweta Tiwari, and Anjali Tatrari in pivotal roles. The television drama series airs on Sony’s SET India. It started on November 11, 2019. The story of the show revolves around a single father, Amber Sharma, who is quite close to his daughter. As the latter has to move to the United States for two years, she realises how lonely her father would be. So, she creates a dating profile for him. Niya also tries connecting him with Guneet Sikka. Here is everything you need to know about Mere Dad Ki Dulhan cast. Read on:

The Varun Badola and Shweta Tiwari’s show marks the duo’s first on-screen appearance. They have not shared the screen space as leading actors before. Moreover, Shweta Tiwari made her comeback after three years with Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. Previously, she played a prominent role in the television series, Begusarai.

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan cast

Shweta Tiwari as Guneet Sikka

Shweta Tiwari is a part of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan cast and plays the role of Guneet Sikka. She is the love interest of Amber Sharma, a single parent who lives with his daughter. Tiwari’s character in the show is straight-forward. She is quite outspoken and full of life. Guneet Sikka is also Amber’s tenant and formal rival. After getting into a continuous fight with her landlord, she eventually falls in love with him.

Varun Badola as Amber Sharma

Varun Badola, who is also a part of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan cast, plays the role of a single parent Amber Sharma. He is the doting father to Niya Sharma. The television series showcases a strong bond between them. Amber treats his daughter like a friend as they divide all the household chores among themselves. Varun Badola’s character also remains supportive of Niya’s career decisions. Amber was a joyful man before his wife Anjali’s demise. Later, he turns aggressive with the shock of her sudden death.

Anjali Tatrari as Niya Sharma

Anjali Tatrari plays the role of Niya Sharma, who plans to unite her father, Amber and Guneet. She also creates an account for the former on a dating app. She makes him connect with Guneet, who does not know about his identity. Niya is understanding and realises how her father feels lonely.

Supporting actors in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan cast

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan cast also consists of other characters like Niya’s love interest, her best friend, and Guneet Sikka’s mother, among other people. There are numerous recurring stars in the show. It features Vijay Tilani, Shaleen Malhotra, Nidhi Seth, Shivaani Sopuri, Yash Pandit, Samentha Fernandes, Sunny Hinduja, and Rajendra Chawla in supporting roles.

Vijay Tilani as Kabir

Kabir is Niya's best friend in her former company. Earlier, he was close to her but after she left his firm, the duo got into a fight. However, they reconciled later on.

Samentha Fernandes as Kajal

Kajal is also one of the best friends of Niya. She resigns from her job with Niya. The duo plan to launch a new business and have various ideas for the same.

