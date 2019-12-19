Mihir Mishra Birthday: Dr Rahul Mehra From 'Sanjivani' Was A Part Of These TV Shows Too!

Actor Mihir Mishra became a household name for his stint of Dr Rahul Mehra in Star Plus Sanjivani. From playing a different role during his entire career, the actor has been loved and appreciated by all. Today marks his 41st birthday and on that occasion, we have listed some of his most loved TV serials.

Sanjivani

Sanjivani was based on four medical interns who have a high passion for their job. The show, which was aired from 2002-2005, went off the air for 11 years. Apart from Mihir Mishra, the serial featured Gurdeep Kohli, Rupali Ganguly and Sanjeet Bedi. Mihir Mishra's intense with his co-star Gurdeep Kohli was loved by all and was the high-point of the show.

Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa

Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa was a comedy-drama series aired on Zee TV channel from November 2004 to May 2005. The story deals with three guys having a distinctly different take on their views regarding love, life and relationships. Mihir played the role of Aditya, who is always in search of his dream girl which keeps changing daily.

Kumkum- Ek Pyaara Sa Bandhan

Kumkum- Ek Pyaara Sa Bandhan aired on Star Plus and has Hussain Kuwajerwala and Juhi Parmar playing the lead roles. It remained one of the longest-running successful shows on Indian television in the afternoon slot during that time. In the serial, Mihir played the role of Dr.Vikram Kapoor.

Saat Phere – Saloni Ka Safar

Saat Phere – Saloni Ka Safar was based on Saloni, who is dark-skinned, she faces much social discrimination because of her skin colour. She faces many problems due to her skin colour. Mihir played the role of Dr.Varun in the soap opera. The serial was on aired from 2005 to 2009 on Zee TV.

Jaane Kya Hoga Rama Re

The actor joined the cast of the Life OK show Jaane Kya Hoga Rama Re, which also features Supriya Pathak and Vinti Idnani in the lead roles. The show narrates the story of two characters — Nandu and Raju, and focus on their life in a dysfunctional neighbourhood. The show was produced by Shobhana Desai and it ran successfully for one year.



