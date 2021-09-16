Mika Singh Calls Rakhi Sawant His Best Friend, Says 'No One Knows Her Better Than Me'

Bollywood singer Mika Singh made an interesting revelation of his bond with actor-performer Rakhi Sawant during his recent visit to a popular comedy show. The singer called Sawant his "best friend" and mentioned that "no one knows her better than me."

Mika, who has recently replaced filmmaker Farah Khan as a judge on Zee Comedy Show, was reacting to a hilarious act performed by comedians Chitrashi Rawat, Sidharth Sagar, and Sugandha Mishra Bhosle on the show. During the act, Sidharth impersonated Rakhi Sawant and left everyone in splits.

Mesmerized by Sidharth’s gossip act, Mika said he was playing his best friend Rakhi Sawant and he truly aced it. He praised his mimicry and said that no one knows Sawant better than him.

Mika Singh calls Rakhi Sawant his 'best friend'

I am a huge fan of Sidharth Sagar and his acts, however today, he was in another zone altogether, he put up a truly phenomenal act. He was playing my best friend, Rakhi Sawant, and he truly aced it. The energy he showed and the nuances he picked up; they were bang on! I must add the accent you held onto throughout the act; it was perfect. No one knows Rakhi Sawant better than me, so I can tell you, you did her mimicry very well.

For the uninitiated, Mika and Rakhi had a controversial moment way back in 2006. The singer had allegedly kissed her at his birthday party without Rakhi's consent in Mumbai. Following which Sawant filed a police complaint against him. Since then, the two have been taking a dig at each other. However, both have been seen hugging and meeting like friends on several occasions in the recent past.

On the other hand, Rakhi recently opened about her mother’s reaction to the kiss controversy. In an interview with the Bollywood Bubble, she revealed that her mother wished she "died the moment she was born."

Meanwhile, rap sensation Badshah will appear as a special guest in the upcoming weekend episode of the show. With his cool personality and sensational singing skills, he will be seen entertaining the audience. He will also be sharing interesting anecdotes and spicy comments on the ten comedians, the Team Hasaayenge.

Source: PR

Image: @RAKHISAWANT2511_INSTAGRAM/PR