Milind Soman Shares His New Year Resolution, Answers Fan Questions About Running

Milind Soman is still in the 'New Year Mode' and took to his Instagram handle to share his plans for 2021. Soman wrote that the last long run of 2020 is still on his mind and asserted that in 2021 he will 'get back to criss crossing the country' any chance he finds.

"The Last long run 2020 is still vibrating in my mind, the freedom of running long distances on the highway, feeling the heat, the dust, hearing the sounds of the countryside and sometimes the almost overpowering noise of humanity missing it already!

Last year was mostly restricted to 5-10km runs, but this year I will get back to criss crossing the country any chance I find," Soman wrote. Ankita reacted on his post and wrote, "You my gorgeous human being" with a heart and kiss emoji.

When a user asked Soman what his new year resolution is, he wrote, "do as much as i can imagine." Another user asked, "How do you take care of your hair?" and Soman replied, "Eat well, don't stress."

A fan asked, "Hey Milind, I hope you would guide on how to run safe on road sides in India. Side walks at many places are either crowded, occupied, or there isn’t one." To this, Milind Soman replied, "pretend you are a bicycle, be aware of traffic rules and be very careful." [sic] Few fans asked if he was on fitness apps like Garmin, Roger or Strava and Milind clarified, "No" he wasn't. Another questioned how many kilometers does he run everyday and Soman said, "I don't run every day, just whenever I can." and also asserted that running barefoot is "efficient and comfortable."

Ankita Konwar shares throwback romantic pic with Milind Soman from their trekking trip

Missing the hills of North East India !

A glimpse of the run from Guwahati to Cherrapunji, about 120 kms.

Beautiful people, incredible weather and amazing inclines !!

Can’t wait to be back 😛 #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/ThyQSugelG — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) January 11, 2021

Milind Soman shares photos of his small trek to Nongriat's 'root bridges' with wife Ankita

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.