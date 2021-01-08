Ankita Konwar shares throwback romantic pic with Milind Soman from their trekking trip

Fitness enthusiast Ankita Konwar recently shared a love decked picture with husband and actor Milind Soman on Instagram. In the picture, the two can be seen standing atop a mountain while sharing a kiss. Apart from the couple, fans can also catch a glimpse of the picturesque landscape including snow-capped mountains and houses in Sandakphu where they went for trekking.

Ankita Konwar shares a romantic picture with Milind Soman

While captioning the throwback picture, Ankita expressed her love for Milind and the beautiful scenic place that has captured all her heart. While praising it, she wrote, “#throwback to this beautiful day in Sandakphu. Mountains like love, make you realize your strength. Hope you get to explore both.” Earlier, she took to Instagram and shared some details of her recent 'small trek' that she took to kickstart the year. "After a long run of 120kms in 2 days to end the year with an accumulated gain of some 10000ft, went on a small trek to kick start the year," she wrote."The trek was to the beautiful double-decker living root bridge in Nongriat and we had to climb down some 3000 steps to get there. The challenge was to climb all the way up with our already tired legs. But we did good kids. Took about 40 minutes to go down and 47 minutes to come up," Konwar further added.

To make things romantic, Ankita also shared an adorable video with their husband and her fitness partner Milind Soman. "When you hide his phone because you need all the attention," she wrote as she teases Milind in the video. Milind and Ankita completed "the last long run" of 2020 successfully and the couple took to their Instagram handle to share the happiness. "Can’t believe we’re actually done with the last long run of the year !!!," Ankita wrote. She further wrote, "With all the crazy inclines and crazy traffic from Guwahati to Cherrapunji almost without any hill training. This year has been a lot for all of us." Recently, the Four More Shots Please actor took to Instagram and shared a post from his last run from the 7th edition of LLR where he can be seen participating in the 135km run from Guwahati to Cherrapunji.

