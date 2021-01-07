Milind Soman Shares Photos Of His Small Trek To Nongriat's 'root Bridges' With Wife Ankita

Earlier today, Paurashpur actor Milind Soman shared two '#throwback' photos from his new year trek with wife Ankita Konwar in Meghalaya on Instagram. The celebrity couple celebrated the New Year's Eve in the wilderness of Meghalaya's Nongriat village with a 'small trek to the living root bridges at Nongriat'. Milind also revealed that he and Ankita had to climb up 3500 steps to get there and back down.

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar's photos from Nongriat are all things adorable

On January 7, 2020, actor-model Milind Soman finally shared a couple of pictures from his New Year diaries with wifey Ankita Konwar on Instagram. To welcome 2021 with a bang, the man and wife trekked all the way to Cherrapunjee, Meghalaya from Guwahati for a small trek to the root bridges in Nongriat.

Along with sharing some mushy photographs with Ankita from the lush green surroundings of the Meghalayan village, Milind also shared his experience from their vacation and shed some light on why the village 'must be a wonder of the world'. His caption read:

#throwback to 1st Jan 2021, six days ago, a small trek to the living root bridges at Nongriat, Meghalaya, which must be a wonder of the world !!! The people of these hills train the roots of the trees to grow in a certain direction to create bridges across streams. As long as the tree from which it is formed remains healthy, the roots can naturally grow thick and continue to strengthen the bridge. Had to climb down and back up 3500 steps to get there and back. @ankita_earthy and I were able to plan this trek while hanging out on the terrace of our gorgeous @airbnb home #airbnbpartner in Cherrapunjee in the last hours of 2020!

Check out Milind Soman's Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, a couple of days ago, Milind Soman revealed having a great end to 2020 with wife Ankita Konwar as the couple completed their last long run of the year from Guwahati to Cherrapunji. Milind also revealed that they climbed almost 5000ft over 120 km on December 30 and December 31 and their latest trek marked the 7th edition of their 'Last Long Run' challenge, which he has been taking up since seven years now. The 55-year-old also expressed that it's his favourite way to party and bid adieu to any year.

Take a look:

