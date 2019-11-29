Mohena Kumari Singh 'blessed' By PM Modi's Presence At Her 'Royal Rajputana Reception'

Mohena Kumari Singh of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame has been enjoying the prime phase of her life since she tied the knot with Suyesh Rawat on October 14. Her royal 'Rajputana' wedding pictures had created a storm on the internet. Almost after a month of her wedding, princess Mohena of Rewa left her maternal home post the whole vidaai ritual. By looking at the extraordinaire pictures on the internet, we got a glimpse of the grand affair that was attended by several popular celebrities including dignitaries from the government too. On November 29, Mohena Kumari Singh stunned her fans with her post on social media.

Mohena Kumari Singh shares picture with PM Narendra Modi

While talking to an entertainment portal, Mohena Kumari Singh revealed that she was inspired by the Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao-starrer Vivaah to get hitched via an arranged marriage. Her wedding pictures with Suyash Rawat spoke volumes about their royal regime. On November 29, Friday, Mohena Kumari Singh shared another big news with fans. She took to her Instagram and shared a picture from her wedding ceremony that features Singh’s family members alongside PM Narendra Modi. All of them are all smiles as they pose for a click. Thanking PM Narendra Modi, she wrote, “truly blessed by the gracious presence of our honourable and admired Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji at our reception.” Check out the pictures here.

