Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kailash Joshi Passes Away, PM Narendra Modi Tweets Condolences

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Kailash Chandra Joshi passed away on Sunday in Bhopal after prolonged illness. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on Kailash Joshi's demise via a tweet. He said that Joshi was one of the stalwarts who worked hard to strengthen the Jan Sangh and BJP in Central India.

Kailash Joshi Ji was a stalwart who made a strong contribution towards Madhya Pradesh’s growth. He worked hard to strengthen Jan Sangh and BJP in Central India. He made a mark as an effective legislator. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 24, 2019

Former CM Kailash Joshi was diagnosed with pulmonary complications and had been unwell for some months now. In October, he was shifted to a private hospital after he complained of uneasiness and discomfort, he was also a patient of diabetes and was suffering from diabetes-related complications as well.

Who was Kailash Chandra Joshi?

Kailash Joshi served six months as the 9th Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, from June 1977 to January 1978 as a member of Janata Party. He was a member of the Lok Sabha from 2004 to 2014, representing the Bhopal constituency in Madhya Pradesh, as a member of the BJP. The 90-year-old former chief minister served in office between June 1977 and January 1978. He was also associated with setting up of a trust in the tribal areas of the Dewas district, through which an educational institution is being run since 1995 for the development and welfare of people belonging to Scheduled Tribes. He also has set up many free hospitals for the tribal people. The present Chief Minster of Madhya Pradesh is Kamal Nath who serves as the 18th Chief Minister of the state. He is one of the longest-serving and most senior members of the Lok Sabha, and hails from the Indian National Congress.

