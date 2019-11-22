Mohena Kumari Singh's Royal Wedding Reception To Be Held In Delhi?

Mohena Kumari Singh of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame is enjoying her life. The gorgeous actor tied the knot with Suyesh Rawat last month. She had a big fat royal wedding. Right now the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Keerti currently enjoying her vidaai ceremony. Almost after a month of her wedding princess Mohena of Rewa left her maternal home after the whole vidaai ritual.

According to the reports, now the princess is planning her royal wedding reception to be held in the capital of India which is Delhi. Some media reports also revealed that Mohena and Suyash are all geared up to host their grand wedding reception in Delhi. They are all set to organize the reception for their close friends and family on November 28, 2019.

The wedding reception in the capital of India will see the presence of several popular faces from the television and Bollywood industry. The reception might also spot some popular people from a political background. The wedding reception will be a star-studded event. However, both the bride and groom have not yet revealed the venue or the names of the people attending the reception.

Mohena had a grand wedding reception in Rewa. The actor looked gorgeous in the pink Rajasthani attire, while Suyash sported an off-white sherwani with the talwar. The couple made the heads turn with the perfect ensemble and also while they both grooved happily on their wedding reception. The beautiful pair looked excited and happy as they enjoyed their wedding festivities.

Internet was flooded with their pictures from the royal wedding as well as grand reception. Mohena and Suyash also clicked some pretty pictures with the locals of their city Rewa. Here are some of her pictures from her wedding festivities.

Mohena Singh's wedding pictures:

Mohena Kumari Singh was seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai where she portrayed the character of Keerti Singhania. The actor is also a well-known dancer and choreographer and has participated in many reality dance shows.

