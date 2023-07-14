Mohit Raina Weighs In On Adipurush Debacle: The Makers Have To...

Mohit Raina is best known for portraying Lord Shiva in the television show Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev. The actor recently weighed in on Adipurush's failure to satisfy the audience. Om Raut's magnum opus was one of the most anticipated films of the year, but it didn't stand up to expectactions. The crowd was displeased by the contentious dialogue written by Manoj Muntashir Shukla and the depiction of the characters. Mohit blamed the makers for the failiure.

Adipurush released in theatres on June 16.

It had a record breaking opening at the box office.

However, the film started free falling after the negative word-of-mouth caught up to the audience.

Mohit Raina says filmmakers are responsible of making a bad film

In an interview with DNA, Mohit was asked about the failure of Adipurush and what, in his opinion, might have been done to prevent the movie from receiving flak. The actor said, “When you go creative with a certain subject, you are making it for the audience. So, the makers are liable and responsible to our audience’.”

Giving a creative example of food Mohit stated how when one goes out to eat and doesn’t like the dish they ask the chef to change it. . Similarly, filmmakers also deliver to their clients, the audience, at the end of the day. He added, “The makers have to be responsible, and they need to understand that we are here to serve the audience. To whom are we catering if we don't have an audience for our content.”

Adipurush's free fall at the box office

Adipurush fell flat after a good start. The film got embroiled in a controversy over some of its dialogues, particularly those of Lord Hanuman. They drew criticism for being “crass” and “not god-worthy”. Following feedback on social media, the creators altered the dialogues and released fresh prints.

Meanwhile, protests against the movie intensified in several parts of India. Manoj Muntashir, who wrote the script, received harsh criticism and even death threats. The Allahabad High Court also issued a notice to Muntashir, directing him to be made a party in a plea seeking a stay on the screening of the movie.