Mohnish Bahl Opens Up About His Exit From 'Sanjivani', Says 'I Wasn't Able To Justify It'

Sanjivani is the remake of the old hospital romance TV serial with the same name from the year 2002. The serial's cast includes Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna, Mohnish Bahl, Gurdip Kohli, and more. The storyline of the serial revolves around Dr. Ishani Arora and Dr. Siddhant Mathur, two opposite personalities, who are trying to deal with their uncontrollable attraction towards each other.

The show started airing on Star Plus from August 12, 2019. Recently, Mohnish Bahl who portrayed the character of Dr. Shahshank Gupta bid adieu the show. In a recent interview with a leading daily, the actor revealed the reason for his sudden exit from Sanjivani.

Mohnish Bahl in conversation with a leading daily opened up about his exit and said that he willingly took this decision to bid adieu to the show. Furthermore, the actor mentioned that he felt that he was not able to justify his role in the on-going season in comparison to the past. Mohnish Bahl added that he didn’t want to let down or disappoint the audience and therefore it was best to opt-out of the show.

The actor played the same role in the first or original season of the show Sanjivani that aired in 2002. He was also a part of its spin-off, Dill Mill Gaye that came in 2007. While talking about the show Sanjivani, he said that when the show started in August 2019, his track on the show was faring well and going smooth.

He added that later there were drastic changes in things, which he tried to discuss with the makers. Mohnish added that he tried to explore new angles. Furthermore, he said that an actor can only creatively enhance and improve his character if there is clarity about the track or when he receives the script in advance but unfortunately this was not the case.

