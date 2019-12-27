Bigg Boss 13’s Asim Riaz And Sanjivani 2’s Surbhi Chandna Become Top TV Personalities

The much-awaited TV Personality 2019 list is finally here. The biggest TV Personality 2019 poll is currently in its fifth year and it has shortlisted the 30 finalists. The top most spot was bagged by none other than Sanjivani actor Surbhi Chandna. The actor enjoys an enviable fan following which has only increased with time with her impeccable performances in shows like Ishqbaaaz and Sanjivani. The actor has gone from No. 7 position in the year 2017, to No. 8 in 2018 to finally in the No. 1 position this year. The No. 2 position was bagged by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Shivangi Joshi.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz grabbed the No. 4 postion on the list

The No 3 position was grabbed by Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai actor Randeep Rai. But one of the biggest surprise on the list was Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz grabbing the No. 4 position. The contestant has been enjoying an immense fan-following especially on the social media for his impressive game plan as well as his good looks. After Asim, the No. 5 position was won by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan. The No. 6 and No. 7 position was bagged by Sufiyana Pyaar Mera actor Helly Shah and Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai actor Ashi Singh.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor Hina Khan grabbed the No 16 position on the list

While Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh and Vivian D'sena bagged the eight and ninth position respectively. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Rhea Sharma grabbed the tenth spot. Erica Fernandez who appears as Prerna in the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 grabbed the eleventh spot. While, Madhubala actor Dhrasti Dhami went on to secure the No. 12 position on the list. Another Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Sidharth Shukla also went on to bag the No. 17 position on the list. While Bigg Boss 11 contestant and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor Hina Khan grabbed the No. 16 position on the list.

