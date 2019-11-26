The Debate
Mohsin Khan's Tuxedo Game Is An Ultimate Guide To Men's Fashion

Television News

Mohsin Khan is an Indian television actor who features in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Check out how the actor aces his tuxedo game. Take a look to know more.

Written By Aditi Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mohsin Khan

Mohsin Khan is an Indian television actor who gained fame after he was featured in the serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He plays the lead role of Kartik alongside Naira played by Shivangi Joshi. The actor has been widely accepted and loved for his chemistry with Shivangi Joshi. They were even rumoured to date each other. Apart from his acting, the actor is known to ace in his tuxedo outfits. Here’s a look at the actor’s inspiring tuxedo looks.

Mohsin Khan in a dark brown tuxedo

Mohsin Khan recreated a look of veteran actor Dev Anand for a photoshoot. He wore a peach coloured shirt and coffee coloured pants. He paired his outfit with a dark brown striped blazer. The actor completed the look with a brown coloured beanie and tan oxfords.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mohsin Khan (@khan_mohsinkhan) on

Mohsin Khan in a bright yellow tuxedo

Mohsin Khan recreated the look of the iconic star Raj Kapoor for a photoshoot. He went for bright yellow pants and blazers. He paired it up with a black turtle neck t-shirt. The actor completed the look with a brown cap.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mohsin Khan (@khan_mohsinkhan) on

Mohsin Khan in a cappuccino brown tuxedo

Mohsin sported a brown tuxedo for a family function. He opted for a pair of brown coloured pants and blazer, and paired it up with a light blue shirt. Mohsin completed the look with a watch and a dark blue coloured tie.

Also Read| Shivangi Joshi: The Best Ethnic Looks Of The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actor

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mohsin Khan (@khan_mohsinkhan) on

Mohsin Khan in a checkered tuxedo

Mohsin Khan donned a grey checked tuxedo for an event. He wore black pants and a grey checkered blazer teamed it up with a white shirt and a black tie. His hair was properly groomed giving him a clean look.

Also Read| Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Comparison Between Kartik-Naira And Naitik-Akshara

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mohsin Khan (@khan_mohsinkhan) on

Mohsin Khan in a grey three-piece suit

Mohsin Khan chose to wear a grey three-piece suit for an award function. He wore a pair of grey pants and a blazer. Mohsin paired it up with a white shirt, dark blue coloured tuxedo, and dark blue tie. He completed the look with a watch and black oxfords.

Also Read| Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: 'Kaira' Completes Three And A Half Years

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mohsin Khan (@khan_mohsinkhan) on

Also Read| Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Gets Best Wishes From Shivangi

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
