'3 Idiots' Actress Mona Singh Cuts A Pretty Picture In Pink During Her Mehendi Ceremony

Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin actress Mona Singh is marrying her longtime boyfriend, a South Indian investment banker; and the festivities have already begun. The first pictures from her mehendi ceremony are going viral on social media and Mona looks lovely in them. In one of the pictures, Mona can be seen posing with her best friend Gaurav Gera.

Mona Singh to tie the knot this week? Here's what we know

Mona Singh to Turn Into a Real Life Bride For Boyfriend Shyam on December 27 – Check Mehendi Pics | Earth Indian pic.twitter.com/VLjj4XBxMc — Shivam Urkude (@urkude_shivam) December 26, 2019

While Mona is known for her outgoing and friendly nature, she is extremely private when it comes to her personal life. At a time when celebrities share details about their personal life with fans on social media, the Jassi Jaissi koi Nahin star chooses to stay away from social networking sites to keep her sanity intact. "I am not at all active on social media. I stay away from it because I like to guard my personal life. I don't like posting pictures when I am enjoying time with my loved ones."

"I am happy because I stay away from social media. Actors are very emotional people and I am an emotional person too. So, when somebody will say something nasty, I don't know how I will take it. I will just get very sad. I don't know why people out there are so frustrated in their lives that they start abusing online," Mona told PTI.

On the professional front, Mona Singh will be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. In an interview, Mona confirmed the reports and said, "I am looking forward to our shoot. Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you get. For me, it's been a box of wishes that came true. It will be exciting and challenging to play this role as it spans over a lifetime." She was last seen in Yeh Meri Family on Netflix.

(WITH PTI INPUTS)

