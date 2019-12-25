Mona Singh To Tie The Knot This Week? Here's What We Know

A few weeks back, news surfaced that Mona Singh will be tying the knot soon with an investment banker. Buzz is that her husband's name is Shyam and the two will be tying the knot on December 27th. Reportedly, the actor is told to hold a pre-wedding bash on December 26th, and both the events are to be attended by the actress' near and dear ones. Speaking about the festivities, a source of a leading media publication told the publication that the '3 Idiots' actor does not want 'undue attention' on her big day and only those extremely close to her have been invited to the wedding.

On the work front:

The actress will be seen in the film, Laal Singh Chaddha, that is being adapted from Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump, directed by Robert Zemeckis, is a 1994 American comedy-drama film based on the 1986 novel of the same name by Winston Groom. The story depicts several decades in the life of Forrest Gump (Hanks), a slow-witted but kind-hearted man from Alabama who witnesses and unwittingly influences several defining historical events in the 20th century in the United States. The film stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, and Vijay Sethupathi. The film’s plot revolves around the story of a man who has a low IQ. Aamir has reportedly lost 20 kilos to play the younger version of his title role of Laal Singh Chaddha. Directed by Advait Chandan of Secret Superstar fame, and written by Atul Kulkarni, the film will release on Christmas 2020.

