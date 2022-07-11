'MTV Roadies' 18: Ashish Bhatia-Nandini Lift Winner's Trophy In Sonu Sood-hosted Show

Touted to be one of the most popular reality shows in India, MTV Roadies season 18 made a comeback with new twists and turns. Season 18 was different from all other seasons as it not only witnessed the concept of 'buddy pairs' but also saw Bollywood actor Sonu Sood stepping into the shoes of a host for the youth-based reality show.

After entertaining the audience for several weeks, MTV Roadies 18 finally concluded with Ashish Bhatia and Nandini, popularly known as #Nish defeating all other contenders and lifting the ultimate winner's trophy.

Ashish Bhatia and Nandini win MTV Roadies 18

Roadies Journey to South Africa was shot in South Africa this year and saw the contestants doing several challenging tasks to win the title. From bungee jumping to paragliding, the contenders had to go through various survival tasks to be in the game.

However, the Sonu Sood-hosted reality show finally got its winners- Ashish Bhatia and Nandini. The winner buddy pair got a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh and were also entitled to several gift hampers. The MTV Roadies' official Instagram handle announced the news on Sunday. Sharing a picture of Ashish and Nandini, the handle wrote in the caption, "We got our Roadies- Journey to South Africa's winner🎉"

Take a look:

For the unversed, Ashish and Nandu had to compete with Kevin Almasifar-Moose Jattana, Yukti Arora – Jaswanth Bopanna, and Gaurav Alugh-Simi Talsania to emerge as the winner. The final task was set in four stages and was filmed at the iconic Victoria & Alfred (V&A) waterfront in Cape Town. While Ashish and Nandini became the ultimate champions, Yukti and Jaswanth were declared as first runner-ups and Kevin and Moose bagged the third spot.

Image: Instagram@ashishbhatiaofficial