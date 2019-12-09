Splitsvilla 12 Highlights: New Ideal Match Enjoys Power Of Breaking Love Triangle

MTV Splitsvilla 12 is a reality show that airs on MTV India. The show is based on the concept of dating and the involvement of science in making a love connection. It airs on the channel every Friday at 7 PM. In the last episode that aired on December 6, 2019, there were many shocking moments and the tables turned for the splitsvillians. The equations changed completely when Bhavya and Uday became the ideal match in the dome session. The dome session also witnessed the elimination of Bhavin and Aahna. In the weekend episode, the fun bae-watch session also turned out to be a steaming fight between the splitsvillans. Here are the highlights of the last episode.

The spat between Saundarya and Arshiya

Saundarya furiously made a comment on Arshiya when she selected Sambhav for going in front of the oracle for the ideal match test. Saundarya made many comments. He stated that the love triangle between Arshiya, Piyush and Aahna broke many connections. The argument turned out to be worse as Arshiya and Saundarya abused each other. It ended up with Saundarya regretting the fact of Arshiya selecting Sambhav for an ideal match test and Sambhav walking towards Arshiya as her choice.

Bhavya and Uday became the ideal match

In the dome session, the villa made the choice of that one couple who would go in front of the oracle for the ideal match test. Uday and Bhavya went in front of the oracle and became the next ideal match of the villa. This shocked everyone in the villa. Bhavya and Uday as an ideal match eliminated Aahna from the show. This took Piyush by shock and he grieved on the fact of her leaving the show.

The chosen ones practiced their special powers

Ashish Bhatia and Miesha being the chosen one were given the power of eliminating one of the contestants standing in the unsafe zone. The duo eliminated Bhavin. This came as a major shock for Hridya as her connection was leaving the show. Bhavin said that he is happy to leave with a special connection with Hridya.

The bae-watch session

The bae-watch session titled Honey, hug me was a fun task where contestants had to pour cow dung on other contestants as an answer to different questions. The contestants turned the game into an act of revenge and brought personal grudges in between the game. The episode ended with fights and arguments between contestants.

