Splitsvilla 12: Loka Refuses To Go In Front Of The Oracle, Contestants Shocked

In yesterday’s episode of Splitsvilla, host, Rannvijay starts the dome session by congratulating the chosen ones. He informs the safe zone contestants that they could select any contestant from the danger zone to go with them in front of the Oracle. But the twist in this was that the contestant who is selected by the Safe Zone contestants will not be safe.

Rannvijay asks them what they have decided. Loka steps back and says that he does not want to go in front of the Oracle. He thinks that none of them is his ideal match. Bhavya chose Uday. Piyush chose Aahna and last Arshiya chose Sambhav. Soundarya got angry with Arshiya’s decision. She defended herself by saying that Sambhav is her connection since the very beginning. Arshiya says that she wants to check whether Sambhav can be her Ideal match or not. But later she is ready to perform with tasks with him.

Soundarya and Arshiya argument

Uday and Bhavya, Piyush and Aahna, Sambhav and Arshiya take the ideal match test in front of the Oracle. Later, Soundarya and Arshiya have a huge fight over the ideal match. Bhavya and Piyush also get involved in the matter. All four contestants get involved in an ugly argument. Later, Soundarya provoked Arshiya by passing a personal comment. This annoys Arshiya and she walks towards Soundarya. They have a very bad argument face-to-face Piyush manages to separate the two of them.

The Safe Zone couples had to write a name on the cue cards who they wanted to dump from the entire season. If the particular couple becomes an ideal match, then the name that they have written on the cue cards gets dumped. While the other contestants who were in the danger zone, had to write the name of the couple who they feel should go in front of the Oracle. Chosen Ones had to write the name of the contestant present in the danger zone.

Ashish is not happy with Sambhav and Arshiya’s decision as they wrote Soundarya’s name on the cue card. He questions Sambhav about what he thinks in this decision. Sambhav gets hyper and told Ashish to lower his tune and replied that it was Arshiya’s decision. All Danger Zone contestants chose Uday and Bhavya to go in front of the Oracle. Uday and Bhavya receive five votes. This has happened first time in the history of Splitsvilla, that a couple has received the majority of votes. Let's see what happens next.

