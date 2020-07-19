Naagin 4 Finale: Shalaka Reveals Brinda's Secret To Parekh Family To Seperate Dev From Her

Naagin 4 has made a grand comeback with fresh episodes. In the last episode, Brinda was accused of Mili’s death by Dev while Shalaka tricked Brinda to win Dev over. Here’s what happened in the latest episode, which was also the finale of Naagin 4.

Naagin 4 finale written update

The episode starts with Brinda attacking an owl she found at the construction site. As she attacks the owl, the Naagin appears. The Naagin makes a deal with Brinda that she will help her and in return, she will ask for a favour when she would need it. Naagin uses her powers and finds the locket for Brinda. She calls Dev and asks him to come to the murder spot. Brinda takes her Naagin avatar and hides behind the tree.

Vishakha comes at the murder spot to find the locket. Brinda catches her and hands her over to the police as Mili’s murderer. All the family members head back to home when police ask Brinda and Dev to wait. Brinda and Dev share an intimate moment where Brinda confesses her love for Dev. The duo then makes a promise to get back together and stay the same forever.

Meanwhile, Shalakha is trying to use Vishakha’s ring through magic. The ring works and she asks the ring to stop Dev. Dev comes to Shalaka’s room and the ring’s magic makes a photo frame fall down which stops Dev. Shalakha comes to Dev and he says that he wanted her to know that he is ending his marriage with Shalaka as he is still in love with Brinda.

Brinda goes to the police station to meet Vishakha as she recalls that Vishakha is the only one who can help her to find her mother Manyata’s killer. Brinda questions Vishakha but she refuses to answer. Shalaka comes to Dev’s mother and asks her furiously that why she asked Dev to marry Shalaka.

Shalaka tricks the family members and reveals to them that Brinda is a Naagin. Brinda comes home and the family members try to find the truth by throwing bel leaves at her. Brinda resists and takes her Naagin avatar. All family members get to know her truth. Shalaka asks Dev’s mother to stop him from giving her divorce and leave Brinda forever. Dev’s mother tries to stop Dev, he gets furious and the Naagmani glows on his forehead. Dev’s mother is shocked to see the Naagmani. Shalaka keeps an eye on Brinda and hopes that Dev’s mother has completed the work she asked her to do.

Dev furiously goes to Brinda's room while Shalaka sees him in the corridor. Shalaka is shocked to see the Naagmani. Dev then enters Brinda's room and tells her that his mother doesn't allow them to be together but he would do anything to be with her. Dev's mother asks Shalaka to do anything to be with Dev as they all want the Naagmani. The episode ends with a new Naagin entering the Parekh mansion.

