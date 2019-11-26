Naagin 4: Shalin Bhanot's And Sayantani Ghosh's First Look Revealed

Naagin is an Indian supernatural, fantasy, thriller-drama television series produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms. The show has completed three seasons already and it is reported that the fourth season is scheduled to launch on December 7, 2019. All the previous seasons of the Naagin franchise has set a higher benchmark for its upcoming season. Fans are excited about the release of the new season.

Recently Shalin Bhanot and Sayantani Ghosh announced on Instagram of being a part of the most-awaited television series Naagin 4. They shared a few BTS pictures from the sets of Naagin 4. Today their first look from the fantasy-thriller has been revealed. Shalin Bhanot took to Instagram to share his and Sayantani Ghosh’s look. In the post, both the actors are dressed in royal ethnic traditional attire. While Sayantani Ghosh can be seen wearing a red choli and lehenga which is accessorised with heavy statement jewellery. Shalin can be seen wearing a yellow turban and bright red sherwani.

The first look of both of the actors has successfully garnered a lot of anticipation from the fans and followers of the show. Fans are also wondering whether they are going to play the character of King-Queen? About the fourth installment of the franchise, the creators recently teased the followers of the show with a short promo that grabbed the attention of many. Naagin 4 will feature Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria and Jasmin Bhasin in prominent roles.

