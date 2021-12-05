'Naaginn' Star Sayantani Ghosh Gets Engaged To Beau Anugrah In Private Ceremony; See Pics

Naaginn actor Sayantani Ghosh recently got engaged to her beau Anugrah in an intimate ceremony in Kolkata. The actor took to her social media handle and uploaded heartwarming stills from the pre-wedding festivities, where one can see her flaunting the diamond rock. She chose to wear a traditional red saree with a golden puff-sleeved blouse, while Anugrah could be seen clad in a red-coloured kurta and white pyjama which he paired with a golden waistcoat.

Sayantani Ghosh also posed with her friends, with various quirky placards and props as they marked Sayantani's 'new beginnings'. Reportedly, the duo has been dating for almost 8 years and are ready to tie the knot soon. The couple met each other through a common friend at the gym.

Sayantani Ghosh gets engaged to beau Anugrah Tiwari

Taking to her Instagram stories, Ghosh uploaded myriad glimpses from the event, one of which shows her posing with a prop stick with 'Bride to be' written on it. In another glimpse, she can be seen flaunting her ring, with the caption 'Engaged'. The third still is a beautiful picture of the actor's hands, as she expressed her excitement on being able to wear a 'Shaankha Pola'. "My dream has always been to wear a shaankha pola ...finally the moment.". Lastly, she engaged in fun banter with two of her friends, while holding a 'Ms to Mrs' prop stick. She tagged her bridesmaids while noting that actor Barkha Sengupta was missing. Take a look.

Ahead of the wedding, Ghosh was recently spotted with actor Barkha Sengupta and her daughter. Barkha and Sayantani are close friends, and the former will also grace her wedding as the bridesmaid. The wedding will reportedly be a simple affair, and shortly after the nuptials, the duo is set to host their reception in Anugrah's hometown, Jaipur.

The Indian TV actor started her stint with the long-running soap opera Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan. She rose to fame with successful TV shows like Naaginn, Mahabharat, Naamkarann and Naagin 4, post which she starred in a reality show. She is currently playing the lead role in the Sony SAB series Tera Yaar Hoon Main.

