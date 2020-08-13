'Nach Baliye 10' To Have 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' Actor Shubhangi Atre And Her Husband?

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain's Angoori Bhabhi, played by Shubhangi Atre and husband Peeyush Poorey have been approached to take part in Nach Baliye 10, as reported by many entertainment news portals. Nach Baliye 10 will be produced by Dharma Productions this year, as per these reports. Read ahead to know more.

Nach Baliye 10 contestants

Many media outlets have reported that Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor Shubhangi Atre and husband Peeyush Poorey were recently approached to take part in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 10. It hasn't been clear yet if the couple will take part in the show or not. The show will air around the same time as Bigg Boss 14.

The actor, who essays the role of Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain', is a classically trained dancer and her husband is sometimes seen performing in TikTok videos with her on social media. Fans already love Shubhangi Atre in her TV show and would really like to see the two on Nach Baliye 10, as reported.

The last season of Nach Baliye was produced by Salman Khan and the same reports indicate that this year the show will be produced by Dharma Productions. Even Kamya Panjabi and Shalabh Dang were asked to be a part of the show but the couple refused to feature on the show due to Shalabh Dang's health.

More about Shubhangi Atre

Shubhangi Atre is a very popular TV actor and is also very active on social media. In one of the recent posts that the actor uploaded on IGTV, the actor can be seen dancing on Piya to se naina lage re. The video is almost 2 minutes long and features the actor in a pink dress. Shubhangi looks very elegant and her dance is also very graceful. Many fans have responded to the post with positive comments. Take a look at the post:

In another video, she can be seen dancing on the song Naino wale ne. She is seen sporting a yellow dress and the actor is looking very beautiful. She mentioned the dance was 'just a try' in her caption. Many fans reacted to this post with positive comments as well. Take a look:

