Nach Baliye 10 Makers To Rope In Bipasha Basu, David Dhawan & Vaibhavi Merchant As Judges?

Star Plus' highly-loved dancing reality show Nach Baliye will soon be returning on the small screens for its tenth season. However, this time around, the reality TV show will be produced by Dharma Productions. A recent report on Pinkvilla suggests that Bipasha Basu, Vaibhavi Merchant, and David Dhawan are in talks with the production house and channel to be roped in as the panel of judges for Nach Baliye 10.

Bipasha, David, and Vaibhavi to judge 'Nach Baliye 10'?

According to the report of the online portal, this season of Star Plus' Nach Baliye will be produced by Dharma Productions. With this, the production banner will set foot into the television industry as well, just like Dabangg actor's Salman Khan productions. If the grapevines are to be believed, Nach Baliye 10 will premiere around the same time as Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14.

As per the reports, while several couples from the telly world are being approached by the makers, the Bengali beauty Bipasha Basu, ace choregrapher Vaibhavi Merchant, and filmmaker David Dhawan are in talks with the makers to join the dance reality show as judges.

A source revealed to the portal that the production house and the channel are in talks, back and forth, with Bipasha, David and Vaibhavi to be the judges for the show's tenth season. Although the talks are currently on, nothing has been confirmed as of yet, said the source as they concluded stating that things might get locked by next week. The portal also shared that it tried reaching out to Bipasha's spokesperson and the veteran director but haven't heard from either of them regarding the same.

Meanwhile, the last season, i.e. the ninth season of Nach Baliye was won by the Roadies fame, Prince Narula and wife Yuvika Chaudhary. Nach Baliye 9 was deemed as one of the most controversial seasons as it often made headlines for its one-of-a-kind theme of getting ex-couples, along with other celebrity couples, to perform together. Nach Baliye has been one of the most popular dance reality TV shows for years. However, its upcoming season will have to face tough competition from Bigg Boss 14 as it is likely to air from September this year.

(Image credit: Bipasha Basu, David Dhawan FC and Vaibhavi Merchant Instagram)

