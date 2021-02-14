Nakuul Mehta And Wife Jankee Name Their Son 'Sufi', Actor Shares Meaning

Popular TV actor Nakuul Mehta and his wife, singer Jankee Parekh, became parents to a baby boy on Wednesday. The couple welcomed their first child together on February 6.

On Sunday, Nakuul took to his Instagram handle to share the baby name and its meaning. "‘Sufi’ — A name that we decided when we were three months pregnant for our to-be first born, irrespective of the gender. Sufi symbolises spirituality, art, philosophy, literature, soul, song and everything that we stand for & beyond," Nakuul wrote.

"From the time you were born, you have filled up our lives and hearts with so much love and if I'm allowed to customise this caption dictated by the Missus, sleepless nights," he further said. There is also Sufi's Instagram page with over 4,000 followers. The bio of Sufi's page reads, "Eat. Burp. Sleep. Dream. Poop. Repeat. Currently giving sleepless nights & endless love to Mamma @jank_ee & Dadda @nakuulmehta" [sic]

Mehta, best known for his TV shows Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Ishqbaaaz, ZEE5 series Never Kiss Your Best Friend, took to social media to share the news.

“February 3, 2021. This is Us. Grateful and sleepy in equal measure. *Ing: @jank_ee & Him,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a photograph of him and Parekh holding the baby's hand. The same post was shared by Parekh on her Instagram handle.

Mehta and Parekh got married in 2012. The duo announced last year in November that they are expecting their first child.

