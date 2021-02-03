Nakuul Mehta And Wife Jankee's Adorable Maternity Shoot Leaves Fans In Awe, See Pics

Television actor Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee Parikh have been posting several photos from their maternity photoshoots. The couple announced they are expecting their first child through this shoot. Recently, Nakuul Mehta's wife took to Instagram to share some pictures from her recent maternity shoot and fans cannot stop gushing about them. Scroll to see the pictures.

Also read | Sidharth Malhotra's Kind Gesture Of Helping A Needy Is Winning Hearts, Take A Look

Also read | Suniel Shetty Counters Rihanna, Greta, Lilly & Co On Farmers; Touts 'comprehensive View'

Jankee Parikh's pregnancy shoot pictures

In the pictures shared by Jankee, she is seen wearing a purple pleated skirt and a velvet blouse. While Nakuul was wearing a printed shirt and a white pair of trousers. He was leaning on Jankee's shoulders and smiling broadly for the camera. She captioned the picture with a simple 'this is us' message.

Netizens have flooded the comment section of the post with comments as they have loved the pictures. One user has even called them 'cute' and another has expressed their admiration for the couple by commenting 'adorable'. One user has also called the couple 'evergreen'. See their reactions below:

Jankee Parikh's pregnancy

On November 7 last year, Jankee Parikh and Nakuul Mehta shared pictures from their first maternity shoot and gave their fans the good news that they are expecting their first child. Dressed in blue colour coordinated ensembles, the couple gave some quirky expressions for the camera. In the caption of the post, Jankee wrote that their quarantine was not boring at all and also that they are going to have a souvenir of the lockdown for life. She also expressed as excitement and wrote that their greatest adventure has begun. She also added the hashtags #wearexpanding #soontobeparents to the post.

Jankee and Nakuul Mehta tied the knot on January 28, 2012. Jankee is a singer by profession and the lead vocalist of the band Jankee & friends. She often uploads videos of her cover songs and originals as well on Instagram.

Nakuul Mehta's work front

Nakuul shot to fame with his performance in Ishqbaaaz wherein he portrayed the character of Shivaay Singh Oberoi. He then went to star in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara wherein he played the character of Aditya Harish Kumar. Mehta also starred in some of the web series like Never Kiss Your Best Friend and Bae Control.

Also read | Know Waheeda Rehman's Net Worth Details On Her Birthday Today

Also read | 'Class Of 2020' Actor Nibeditaa Paal Opens Up About Her Casting Couch Experience

Image courtesy- @jank_ee Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.