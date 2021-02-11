Nakuul Mehta Shares Meryl Streep's Video, Takes Dig At Kangana Ranaut In Comments

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has invited the ire of people when she compared herself to Meryl Streep in a series of tweets on February 9. On February 10, Nakuul Mehta shared a clip of Meryl Streep giving a charging speech at the Golden Globes in 2017 and jokingly tweeted that the lady in the video is not Meryl but Kangana Ranaut.

Also read | Kangana Says She Has 'raw Talent' Like Meryl Streep, 'can Do Action' Like Gal Gadot

Also read | After Meryl Streep And Gal Gadot, Kangana Ranaut Now Compares Herself To Tom Cruise

Nakuul Mehta shares Meryl Streep’s video

Nakuul Mehta captioned the video as ‘This is NOT Meryl Streep. This is Kangana Ranaut playing Meryl so wonderfully. #RawTalent’. In the video, Meryl Streep is heard giving an inspiring and charging speech at the Golden Globes 2017. She is talking about how Hollywood is filled with people whose origins are not American and how the acting community should come together to protect journalists.

This is NOT Meryl Streep. This is Kangana Ranaut playing Meryl so wonderfully. #RawTalent https://t.co/7P625JJGrv — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) February 10, 2021

Kangana Ranaut's Twitter thread

Mehta’s tweet comes after Kangana compared herself to Meryl Streep in terms of the range of talent she showcases. Kangana shared two stills from her upcoming films Thalaivi and Dhaakad and called it a ‘massive transformation alert’. She said in the tweet that she has ‘raw talent’ like Meryl and also challenged people to prove otherwise and if someone succeeds, she will accept her statements as a part of ‘gloating disorder’. She also tweeted that she could do ‘skilled action’ and ‘glamour’ like Gal Gaddot can. Furthermore, she also has boasted that she is better than Tom Cruise when it comes to action. The internet appears divided on its opinions on Kangana’s claims. She recently also took a dig at 'leading filmmakers' and tweeted that many started their career with her but later run after industry stalwarts.

Massive transformation alert, The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad pic.twitter.com/fnW3D20o6K — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021

I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride #Thalaivi #Dhaakad pic.twitter.com/0RXB1FcM43 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021

Many of India’s leading filmmakers started their careers with me, when they become successful then they only go after Khans, Kapoors or Kumars. Dear friends when our chief @RazyGhai becomes a top filmmaker please remind him to do women centric films also once in a while #Dhaakad pic.twitter.com/jFoAQzhmWM — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 10, 2021

Nakuul Mehta's Twitter

Nakuul Mehta's Twitter gives a sneak-peek into his professional life. He often shares updates on his upcoming projects through Twitter. He also recently shared his poem on democracy and citizens of a democracy are being looted. He also actively voices his political opinions on Twitter. Nakuul shot to fame with his performance in Ishqbaaaz wherein he portrayed the character of Shivaay Singh Oberoi. He then went to star in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara wherein he played the character of Aditya Harish Kumar. Mehta also starred in some of the web series like Never Kiss Your Best Friend and Bae Control.

Also read | Kangana Ranaut Takes A Dig At 'leading Filmmakers', Shares Message For 'Dhaakad' Director

Also read | Kareena-Ranbir's Cousin Armaan Jain Summoned By ED In MLA's Money-laundering Case Probe

Image courtesy- @nakuulmehta and @kanganaranaut Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.