Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar Pay Tribute To OG Ram Kapoor, Sakshi Tanwar In BALH 3

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain was recently renewed for its third season. Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta have reprised their roles as Priya and Ram, respectively. In the latest episode of the show, the original BALH actors Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar played a special role.

3 things you need to know

Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta were also a part of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

They left the show midway as they were not keen on aging onscreen.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain starred Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in pivotal roles.

Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar remember Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar

In the latest episode of the show Ram Kapoor (Nakuul Mehta) and Priya (Disha Parmar) paid a warm tribute to the OG characters of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain - Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in a witty manner. While Kapoor didn't change his name on-screen, Sakshi played the role of Priya in the show. In a fun banter, Disha mentioned that her favourite actor is 'real' Ram Kapoor from BALH.

She added that she watched his show regularly. In response, Nakuul said he likes Sakshi and ended the conversation hinting towards himself by saying, "I have heard that season 3 of the show is going on and the lead actor is extremely handsome. My mom watches that show." Fans loved the tribute and said that it brought a delightful sense of nostalgia. Take a look at the video here:

Nakuul Mehta on returning to BALH 3

Earlier, Nakuul Mehta opened up about his return to the show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3. He stated that he wasn't surprised or shocked when he received the call from the makers, considering the positive reactions they got when they left the show. He said that it was an easy decision for him to come back to the show. The new season features a fresh storyline and a new world but the essence and core of the show remain the same.