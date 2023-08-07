Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar Wrap Up Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 Shoot, BTS Video Goes Viral

After the success of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 2, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar made their comeback with the third season of the show earlier this year. Now, they are in the limelight again. After filming more than 45 episodes for the latest instalment, the actors have wrapped up the shoot of the show.

The first season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain starred Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar.

They were replaced by Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in the second season of the show.

Nakuul Mehta feels anxious about filming the last episode

Nakuul took to his Instagram handle and shared a BTS video from the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3. In the clip, the actor expressed his anxiety about filming the last episode.

He then turned to Disha and inquired about her condition. The actress expressed her joy over concluding the season. Nakuul continued, "Kal se chutti (holiday)," and Disha added, "And baby coming (smiles)." In the caption, he wrote, “If you were to tell me at the beginning of 2021 that we’d end up filming and airing 2 seasons of a show which brings so much joy and warmth to people all over the world.. I’d think you are crazy.”

Nakuul expressed his gratitude to the fans for sticking by Bade Achhe Lagte Hain throughout the two seasons he worked in the show. “Thank you for your continued patronage & love from the bottom of our hearts, spleen, kidney, lungs & appendix. Ok. Not appendix. #BadeAchheLagteHain aap sab,” he concluded.

Nakuul Mehta Disha Parmar are good friends in real life

For the unversed, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar played the roles of Ram Kapoor and Priya Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. They left the show after the generation leap as they weren't keen on playing older characters. The actors share a close bond with each other. They have been friend since the time they did Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, their first show together